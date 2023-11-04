KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 5, 2023

Daylight saving time has ended. If you didn’t turn your clock back one hour before going to bed last night or this morning – then you should adjust it now. Most cell phones, computers and electronic devices will automatically change.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet tomorrow. On the agenda are updates from Bureau of Indian Affairs; Bureau of Trust Fund Admin and Realty; legislative updates and reports from the Tribal Attorneys.

It’s late start Monday tomorrow for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

The next Native Aspirations meeting is tomorrow from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s November Fitness Challenge registration is open until tomorrow at 5pm. Contact Joseph Arthur for more information. You can pick up/drop off application packet at the Community Center.

The 509-J School Board will hold its meeting at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on November 13th at 7pm. The meeting is open to the public and individuals who wish to comment will be given the opportunity to do so.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League is open for registration now until noon on December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register online or call 541-475-4253.

Mark your calendar for these upcoming holiday events in Warm Springs: