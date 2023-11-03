KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 4, 2023

A memorial for Isaac Mitchell will take place this morning at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. Following the giveaway and meal, will be a namegiving for Erin Teeman and Winterbelle Mitchell.

Daylight saving time ends this weekend when we need to “fall back” one hour – switching our clocks back one hour either before you go to bed tonight or when you get up tomorrow morning. Most cell phones, computers and electronic devices will automatically adjust.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next classes are December 21 & 22nd. Sign up by calling 541-553-2352.

All Health Comp, The Hartford, and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) enrollment forms must be submitted by November 30th. If you are currently enrolled in Health Comp and The Hartford Supplemental Insurance there is no need to re-enroll as these will automatically rollover into the following year. For the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Medical and Day Care you are required to re-apply each year. If you have any questions or need assistance you can contact Monica Arthur or Lisa Lomas at 541-553-3262. The deadline to submit enrollment forms is November 30th.

The Central Oregon USDA Service Center and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will have a USDA On-Site Program sign-up where Farm Service Agency staff will be available for tribal producers who want to get information and sign up for programs. All farmers and ranchers are welcome to learn about the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Farm Loan Programs on Tuesday, November 21st. They will be at the Branch of Natural Resources in conference room #3 from 2-4pm. For more information call 541-923-4358, ext. 2.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s November Fitness Challenge registration is open now until Monday, November 6th at 5pm. Contact Joseph Arthur for more information. You can pick up/drop off application packet at the Community Center.

The next Native Aspirations meeting is Monday November 6th from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

The 509-J School Board will hold its meeting at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on November 13th at 7pm. The meeting is open to the public and individuals who wish to comment will be given the opportunity to do so.

The Veterans Day Parade in Warm Springs will be Saturday, November 11th. Line up on campus will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. Veterans and families are invited to join. There will be a stop in front of the Courthouse to replace flags and introduce veterans. The parade will go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a lunch at noon.

Thursday, November 9th there will be a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner at the Simnasho Longhouse. At 5pm there will be 1 seven of Washut and then a potluck dinner at 6. Everyone is welcome to share a meal with the veterans and their families. Feel free to bring pictures or memorabilia to display for the evening.