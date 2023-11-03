OSU Extension News – Nov 2023 – Gobble Gobble

Each month Warm Springs OSU Extension shares information on the basics of food safety, food preservation and nutrition. They always consider the timeliness of the info and focus on seasonal tips.

This month – it’s Turkey Tips and Food Safety for the holiday season.

When it comes to Turkey Basics – remember – you need to safely thaw your turkey – one of three ways.

In the refrigerator (24 hours for every 4-5 pounds) In cold water (keep the water running and figure about 30 minutes per pound) In the Microwave (you do need to cook the turkey immediately after thawing in a microwave)

Colder temperatures during late fall and early winter months are often countered with a hot bowl of soup. Homemade soups can be eaten right away or you preserve it by canning it. Be sure and do so safety using recommended guidelines.

Be listening to KWSO for how to make turkey pumpkin chili or contact Warm Springs OSU Extension.

And with families gathering and sharing meals we all need to remember to keep food safe, reduce bacteria in the kitchen and lower the risk of illness.

You can learn more about keeping your kitchen towels and sponges bacteria free and also the importance of keeping foods and leftovers at the right temperature and refrigerating things promptly.

There's a Skillet-Braised Chicken Recipe and a Quick Chicken Rice Soup Recipe too in this month's Food Hero.