CTWS Christmas Trees

The Warm Springs Timber Committee and Branch of Natural Resources – Forestry Department has authorized the cutting of a Christmas Tree for Employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Health Services, U.S. Post Office, Warm Springs Timber Company, and Warm Springs Churches.

Cutting is limited to one tree per family or church. Trees will be cut on tribal land only. Trees should be cut along numbered roads and close to the ground.

Any non-tribal member employees wishing to cut a tree must obtain a Christmas tree tag and permit from the Branch of Natural Resources – Forestry Department.