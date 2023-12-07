Calendar for Thu., Dec. 7, 2023

Special Per Capita checks will be available for pick up at the Tribal Administration today, December 7, 2023, 8am-7pm and tomorrow morning from 8-10am. Any remaining checks will be mailed after that. Use the door by Tribal Council to enter. Identification is required for all in person check pick-ups.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will be doing Check Cashing today. The Drive Thru will be available for Elders and Person with Disabilities Only. All others must go inside the bank for check cashing. ID is required for everyone, no exceptions.

Warm Springs Market will cash dividend checks this week. The check must be your own and you do need to present an ID. There is a 1% check cashing charge.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams play at Crook County Middle School in Prineville today. Games begin at 4:00.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is this evening at the Community Center staring at 6.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is tomorrow at noon.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee meeting for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs STIF meets tomorrow from 11 am – Noon at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Office Main Conference Room.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.

The annual Warm Springs Car Lights Parade will take place next Thursday, December 14th and the theme is Frosty’s Coming to Town. Parade line up starts at 5:00 at the old elementary school and the parade will start at 6.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Applications are due by December 18, 2023. Find details online at Extension dot Oregon State dot E D U.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

