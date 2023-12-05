KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 6, 2023

The commissioned officers of Warm Springs are hosting a Christmas cookie exchange party for veterans and friends at the Health & Wellness Center today from 11am until 1pm.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is tomorrow at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting, Christmas carols, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

Bonus checks will be available for pick up at the Tribal Administration building beginning at 8am tomorrow. Identification is required for all in person check pick-ups. If you want to have another person pick your check up, you must call and provide the name of that person, who will need to provide ID and a signature. Contact Chantel at 541-553-3220. Masks are required to enter the building.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will be doing Check Cashing for the Tribal Bonus. The Drive Thru will be available for Elders and Persons with Disabilities Only. All others must go inside the bank for check cashing. ID is required for everyone, no exceptions.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee meeting for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs STIF meets Friday from 11 am – Noon at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Office Main Conference Room.

The Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is this Friday at noon.

Papalaxsimisha hosts a Talking Circle for moms – a gathering to discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems and resources, childcare, and health. The next Mom’s Talking Circle is next Wednesday, December 13th at noon at the Family Resource Center.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday and Friday December 14th and 15th from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

The Cougars Youth Basketball Tournament is December 15th thru the 17th at the Warm Springs Community Center. It’s 10 & Under Coed and 12 and under.

The Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is Wednesday thru Sunday December 27th thru the 31st at the Community Center Gym.