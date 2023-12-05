Santa’s Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday, December 14th from 9am-3pm and Friday, December 15th from 9am-4pm.

All Warm Springs youth ages 0 to 18 are eligible to receive a gift. A parent or guardian can stop by to select a gift. They will be set up by age group and gender. Please do not bring children so that gifts can be a surprise. Supplies will be provided for parents/guardians to wrap the gift they select.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services would like to thank Indian Head Casino, Toys for Tots, Embrace Bend and the Oregon state employees who donated gifts for this event.