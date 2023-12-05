Local News

Santa’s Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway

Posted on
05
Dec

Santa’s Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday, December 14th from 9am-3pm and Friday, December 15th from 9am-4pm.

All Warm Springs youth ages 0 to 18 are eligible to receive a gift. A parent or guardian can stop by to select a gift. They will be set up by age group and gender. Please do not bring children so that gifts can be a surprise. Supplies will be provided for parents/guardians to wrap the gift they select.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services would like to thank Indian Head Casino, Toys for Tots, Embrace Bend and the Oregon state employees who donated gifts for this event.

