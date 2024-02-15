KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 16, 2024

It’s the last day of Spirit Week at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center today and it’s Pajama Day!

For senior lunch today, elk chili with green chili corn muffins is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs K8 Wrestling will compete at Crook County today.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

A public meeting to discuss the second phase of the Shitike Creek Bridge 16-inch water main project will be held on Wednesday, February 21st 5-7pm at the Agency Longhouse. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities Department will be seeking funding from the USDA. This meeting will provide an update on the progress and future funding.

Jefferson County Fire and EMS personnel are participating at the annual Seattle Stair Climb Event to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Locally, the firefighters will be at Black Bear Diner in Madras bussing tables and taking orders today from 4:30-8:30pm and this Sunday 10:30am-2:30pm. All proceeds raised during these events will go directly to the charity.

The Heart of Oregon Corps’ YouthBuild program is open for applications until Monday, February 19th for its upcoming program. This program is specifically designed for young adults ages 16-24 who may be facing challenges in completing their education through traditional schooling or are in need of support to obtain their GED or Diploma. YouthBuild offers a blend of classroom education and hands-on job training in either construction or child and youth development. Youth also receive a small living stipend while they are enrolled in programming. Learn more online at www.heartoforegon.org or by calling 541-633-7834.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted at https://kwso.org/.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact Edmund Francis, League President at 541-325-3856.

Dr. Locker will be retiring retired this month. Her patients will be temporarily assigned to another clinic provider while they work to fill her position. Patients should call with any questions, 541-553-2610 and select option 1. On Wednesday February 21st from 10am-1pm in Pod A there will be an event to honor Dr. Locker that will include drumming, a time for people to speak and then a light reception.