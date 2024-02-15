WSCAT – Youth Job Fair

The Warm Springs Community action team will be hosting a youth job fair on April 12th from 10am-4pm. Which is a non-school day 🙂

The youth job fair is seeking youth ages 14-24 to attend the event. With more and more businesses signing up, it is looking like a great opportunity for job seekers all around. There will be employers who will be hiring for seasonal and full time jobs.

At the event you will be able to apply right on the spot. Some jobs may even offer to do an onsite interview if you’re up for it. A few of the other events include a resume contest and a job interview contest. There will be over 20 companies in a attendance with more to be added in the future. Mark your calendars for this amazing opportunity.

This event is for youth to come and apply for their summer job early.

Remember to save the date for April 12th 2024 from 10-4pm.

Be on the look out for an adult job fair in the future!

For more information contact Sara Dowty from the Warm Springs Community Team

Email: sara@wscat.org