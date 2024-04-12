KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 13, 2024

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Warm Springs K8 Parent Teacher Conferences will be on Tuesday, April 16th. Conferences are a great time to connect with your students teacher about their progress in school. WSK8 teachers will be available for drop-in Spring Conferences from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, April 16th. Teachers from MHS and Bridges High school will also be at the K-8 for their spring conferences during this time as well.

PIRS by SriPonya is sponsoring a Screening of “Tipping the Pain Point” Documentary on Thursday, April 18th at the Madras Cinema 5. TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE is an award-winning feature documentary film capturing the hopeful story of six remarkable Americans demonstrating how we can change for good, and begin healing our communities, one person at a time. Doors open at 6pm and the movie starts at 6:30. It’s a free event and will include the movie and a panel after, popcorn and a drink. First Come, First Serve and all are welcome.

Southern Oregon University is offering a program for motivated Native American students (completing grades 7-12) July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities at Konaway Nika Tillicum on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.