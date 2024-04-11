KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 12, 2024

Funeral arrangements for Becky Danzuka-VanPelt – Burial will be this morning – leaving the Agency Longhouse at 9am for the Simnasho Cemetery.

There is no school for 509-J students. It is a Teacher Grading Day.

Warm Springs ECE is having its Week of the Young Child Kids Parade this morning at 10. Families and the community are welcome to line up and wave at the kids as they parade down Kot-Num Road.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job Fair that will include employers that are hiring youth for the summer. It’s on April 12th, 10am to 4pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy cafeteria.

There will not be a Senior Lunch today at the Senior Wellness Center. They will be putting together food boxes that will be distributed or can be picked up the following week.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic next month. The cost is $25 per horse for Tribal Members. It’s being provided by Oregon State University Veterinary School. It’s on Saturday May 11th at the Rodeo Grounds. This is for halter broke horses only. For information and to reserve a spot call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

Homeowners living in Warm Springs, who are elders 55 and older or disabled can apply for the construction of a wheelchair ramp at your home at no cost. If you are interested, please call Dorothea Thurby at 541-647-9001 to be signed up or get more information.

The Culture and Heritage Department is seeking interested students to attend two trips: the Native Youth Wellness Warrior Camp June 24-27 in Grande Ronde, for 6th-12th grade students and the National Unity Conference June 29-July 3 in Portland for youth ages 14-24. Contact Adrianna Switzler at 541-460-2336 for information.

The Head Start / ECE Family Info Fair is back from 3-6pm on Wednesday April 17th at the ECE Center. There will be produce and food pantry items available, STEM kits for families and the Insurance Office from the Health & Wellness Center will be there. Families can stop by when you pick up your child or just before.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.