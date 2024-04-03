KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 4, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

An open house for Central Oregon Community College’s upcoming Madras campus expansion will take place from 4-5:30 today at the Madras campus.

Families are invited to attend the Warm Springs K8’s awards assemblies tomorrow. They will celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. The character trait for the month of March was Integrity. The 3rd thru 5th grade assembly is at 8:15am, then the Kinder thru 2nd grade assembly at 9am and 6th thru 8th grade assembly is at 10.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by tomorrow, no later than 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Memorials for Lee Johnson, Lalovi Jackson and Ester Lucio will take place on Saturday April 6th. At 7:30am there will be stone unveiling at Red Lake Cemetery. 1 Seven will begin at 9am at the Agency Longhouse, followed by a give away and lunch.

Memorials and stone settings will be held on Saturday, April 6th for Crystal Rain Scott and Samuel Louis Scott, also to memorialize Samantha Scott (Gomez). The stone settings are at Red Lake Cemetery at 8am. A memorial giveaway and Indian name ceremony will to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. A meal will be served. All family and friends are welcome.

Baseline concussion testing will take place on Friday, April 12th at The Center Foundation in Bend. 9am testing slots are currently open, with more slots opening as needed. These are available for children ages 12-18 who have not already received the baseline in the past two years. The cost of each baseline test is $20. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323. Pediatric baseline testing is available for ages 5-11 on a by appointment basis.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up Thursday May 2nd from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.