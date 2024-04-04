KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 5, 2024

Families are invited to attend the Warm Springs K8’s awards assemblies this morning. They will celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. The character trait for the month of March was Integrity. The 3rd thru 5th grade assembly is at 8:15am, then the Kinder thru 2nd grade assembly at 9am and 6th thru 8th grade assembly is at 10.

Today is the deadline to apply for vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

For senior lunch today, Cornish hen is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Castration Clinic this Saturday. It’s free to Tribal Members and sponsored by Oregon State Veterinary School and Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources. Help with horse transportation is available and spots are limited. There will also be a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic on May 11th. For information and to reserve a spot for either, call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

Memorials and stone settings will be held tomorrow for Crystal Rain Scott and Samuel Louis Scott, also to memorialize Samantha Scott (Gomez). The stone settings are at Red Lake Cemetery at 8am. A memorial giveaway and Indian name ceremony will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. A meal will be served. All family and friends are welcome.

Memorials for Lee Johnson, Lalovi Jackson and Ester Lucio will take place tomorrow. At 7:30am there will be stone unveiling at Red Lake Cemetery. 1 Seven will begin at 9am at the Agency Longhouse, followed by a give away and lunch.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job Fair that will include employers that are hiring youth for the summer. It’s on April 12th, 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gymnasium.

Southern Oregon University is offering a program for motivated Native American students (completing grades 7-12) July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities at Konaway Nika Tillicum on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.