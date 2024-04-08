KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 9, 2024

Warm Springs ECE is celebrating Week of the Young Child with Spirit Week. Today is Hat Day – Wear any hat for Hat Day Style. Tomorrow is Superhero Day.

Tribal Council will be in session today. Items on this morning’s agenda are: Indian Head Casino/Plateau Truck Stop; Range & Ag Committee; Fish & Wildlife – Off Reservation committee. This afternoon’s agenda includes the Fish & Wildlife – On Reservation Committee; Culture & Heritage Committee; and Education Committee.

Funeral Services for Vanessa Smith (Gabriel) are being held today. The burial is at 10am at the Agency Cemetery. A meal will follow at The Door Church in Madras.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving pork chops, brown rice & broccoli from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom today. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. They will meet at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles have a track meet today in Culver starting at 3:30.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet after school tomorrow.

A free Tai Chi class will be held in Warm Springs tomorrow at 10am at the Prevention Team building at 1112 Wasco Street.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job Fair that will include employers that are hiring youth for the summer. It’s this Friday – a no school day – from 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gymnasium.

The Oregon State University Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Soils and Soil Health Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, April 16th from noon to 1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a free lunch and discussion about the basics of soil, soil testing, and soil health. They will discuss practical approaches to improve gardens, landscapes, and farm fields.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will host an event in recognition of National Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month. It will take place on Thursday, April 18th on the lawn area by the Behavioral Health Center from 12-1:30 and feature speakers, a meal and round dance.