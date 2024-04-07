KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 8, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

It’s Spirit Week at ECE. Today is Pajama Day. Stay comfy all day in your PJs. Tuesday is Hat Day, Wednesday is Superhero Day, Thursday is Sports & Fitness Day, and Friday is Parade Day! Classrooms will create a theme for friends to Parade down Kot-Num Road at 10am.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today on the agenda this morning: Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise; Composite; and Museum at Warm Springs. This afternoon is: Telecom; Credit; and Economic Development.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting tomorrow at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

A free Tai Chi class will be held in Warm Springs on Wednesday at 10am at the Prevention Team building at 1112 Wasco Street.

Lines For Life and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board are doing Applied Suicide Intervention Skill Training June 6-7. It’s open to anyone 16 and older. Participants learn how to recognize people at risk of suicide and help them stay safe with life-affirming intervention. To sign up, email Rosanna Jackson at rjackson@linesforlife.org.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Baseline concussion testing will take place on Friday, April 12th at The Center Foundation in Bend. 9am testing slots are currently open, with more slots opening as needed. These are available for children ages 12-18 who have not already received the baseline in the past two years. The cost of each baseline test is $20. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323. Pediatric baseline testing is available for ages 5-11 on a by appointment basis.