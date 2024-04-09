KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 10, 2024

It’s Spirit Week at ECE as they Celebrate the Week of the Young Child. Today is Superhero Day – Represent your favorite superhero in your attire. Tomorrow is Sports & Fitness Day.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is hearing Committee Reports today. This morning is Timber Committee; Land Use Planning Committee; and Health & Welfare Committee. The Water Board report is this afternoon.

A free Tai Chi class is taking place this morning at 10 at the Prevention Team building at 1112 Wasco Street.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Turkey vegetable casserole is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Warm Springs K-8 Soccer teams have their first matches of the season today. They play at 4:00 at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Baseline concussion testing will take place this Friday at The Center Foundation in Bend. 9am testing slots are currently open, with more slots opening as needed. These are available for children ages 12-18 who have not already received the baseline in the past two years. The cost of each baseline test is $20. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323. Pediatric baseline testing is available for ages 5-11 on a by appointment basis.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets on Wednesday, April 17th from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 2024 parade and ceremony in Warm Springs is being planned for Saturday, April 27th. Parade lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. An honors ceremony and lunch will follow. Donations are being accepted. For more information call Susan Guerin at 360-952-2537.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.