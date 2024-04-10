KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 11, 2024

Today is the last day of the 3rd quarter for Jefferson County 509J schools. There is no school tomorrow for a teacher grading day.

For ECE Spirit Week this week – today is Sports & Fitness Day with kids attending an exercise class in the morning. Head Start Classroom A3 is going on a root digging field trip today. Tomorrow ECE is having its Week of the Young Child Kids Parade at 10am. Families and the community are welcome to line up to wave at the kids in the parade. The ECE School Age classroom in C Pod will be closed tomorrow due to a staff shortage.

There will not be a Senior Exercise class or meal today or and there will be no Senior Lunch tomorrow at the Senior Wellness Center. They will be putting together food boxes that will be distributed or can be picked up the next week.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job Fair that will include employers that are hiring youth for the summer. It’s tomorrow, 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gymnasium.

Social Dance Class is every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Funeral arrangements for Becky Danzuka-VanPelt – They will leave Bel Air Funeral Home in Madras tomorrow afternoon at 3pm for a 4 o’clock dressing at the Agency Longhouse. Burial will be Friday Morning – leaving the longhouse at 9am for the Simnasho Cemetery.

Homeowners living in Warm Springs, who are elders 55 and older or disabled can apply for the construction of a wheelchair ramp at your home at no cost. If you are interested, please call Dorothea Thurby at 541-647-9001 to be signed up or get more information.

Join Thrive Central Oregon at the Madras Theater on Friday, April 19th for the We Are Home Film Festival. This free event is part of the Spring for Thrive fundraiser- a week every year where Thrive raises funds to support community members with rental, deposit, and application fee assistance. Five short films from new and upcoming filmmakers will be screened during the event. It is free and open to the public.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up Thursday May 2nd from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

Tribal Council Agency District representatives have set the date of the Wasco Chieftainship Election for Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

The Culture and Heritage Department is seeking interested students to attend two trips: the Native Youth Wellness Warrior Camp June 24-27 in Grande Ronde, for 6th-12th grade students and the National Unity Conference June 29-July 3 in Portland for youth ages 14-24. Contact Adrianna Switzler Adrianna.switzler@wstribes.org at 541-460-2336 for information.