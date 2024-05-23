KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 24, 2024

For senior lunch today, elk roast is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board and Lines for Life are sponsoring a free 2-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) June 5-6 in Warm Springs. The training will be from 8-4:30 both days at the Behavioral Health Center. For more information or to sign up, email rosannaj@linesforlife.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day will be held from noon to 3 on Friday, June 21st at the Tribal Administration Building. The Human Resources Department is looking for tribal food vendors for the luncheon. Contact Monica Arthur if interested by today at 541-553-3327 or email comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Monday is Memorial Day. Tribal, state and federal offices will be closed. There is no school Monday. The I H S clinic will be closed.

Due to the holiday, Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Monday trash routes on Tuesday. Please remember to have totes placed at the end of driveways on the street for the early morning pick up.

Tribal Member tickets for the June 1st Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on Saturday, June 15th in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Click on the link to register: 5K / 2-MILE REGISTRATION RELAY REGISTRATION

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in loving memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.