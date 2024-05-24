KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 25, 2024

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Monday is Memorial Day. Tribal, state and federal offices are closed. There is no school. The I H S clinic will be closed.

Due to the holiday, Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Monday trash routes on Tuesday. Please remember to have totes placed at the end of driveways on the street for the early morning pick up.

Tribal Member tickets for the June 1st Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Weed ID and Control Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, June 4th from noon to 1 p.m. in the Education Building Conference Room. There will be a free lunch and discussion about the methods to identify weeds or other plants, the impact of doing nothing, and practical methods to control unwanted plants in your garden, yard, or pasture.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form at KWSO.org and drop off at ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.