KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 23, 2024

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a job fair that will feature youth and adult summer employment opportunities today from 10am to 3pm at the Community Center social hall.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic, coordinated by First Nations Veterinary & Fences for Fido, will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weight 60 lbs. or less and live with the boundaries of the Warm Springs reservation. Registration is required – visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Sunday, June 2nd at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education’s Head Start graduation is on June 14th at 10am in the Community Center gym.

Madras High School’s summer football camp for 3rd thru 8th graders will be held Monday, June 24th thru Wednesday, June 26th from 4-6pm each day. Register no later than June 14th. For details, email Coach Ack at alewis@509j.net.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project child care needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form on the KWSO website, fill it out, drop off at ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Up’s will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.