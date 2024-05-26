KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 27, 2024

Today is Memorial Day. Tribal, state and federal offices are closed. There is no school. And, The I H S clinic is closed.

Due to the holiday, Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Monday trash routes tomorrow. Please remember to have totes placed at the end of driveways on the street for the early morning pick up.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Sunday, June 2nd at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Festival of the Land at the Cove Palisades State Park/Crooked River Day Use area is on Saturday June 1st from 10-3. Admission and parking are free. There will be displays, cooking demonstrations, archaeology hikes, kids games, petting zoo, a mini farmers market, pollinator and fish displays, food vendors and more.

The Warm Springs K8’s End of the School Year Powwow is on Tuesday, June 11th from 1-2:30 on the K8 football field.

Tribal Member tickets for the June 1st Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.