It’s Memorial Day today with offices and schools closed.

One event that is taking place is a Youth Basketball Camp being hosted by Alejandra Rama and Warrior Mindset Basketball.

They will focus on basketball skills and drills at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

The camp is broken into age groups – with Kindergarten thru 4th grades up first from 9-11am, 5th-8th grade from 11am – 1pm, and high school players from 2-4pm.