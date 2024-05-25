KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 26, 2024

There is no Sports Agility Training for youth today. Next Sunday will be the final camp.

Tomorrow is Memorial Day. Tribal, state and federal offices are closed. There is no school tomorrow. The I H S clinic is closed.

Due to the holiday, Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Monday trash routes on Tuesday. Please remember to have totes placed at the end of driveways on the street for the early morning pick up.

Salmon Camp 2024 registration is now open for students who will be 6th & 7th graders for the 2024-2025 school year. Preference is given to tribal members and descendants of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission tribes – Umatilla, Nez Perce, Warm Springs, and Yakama. Salmon Camp provides tribal middle school students with culturally relevant Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experiences to foster an interest in natural resources careers and close the achievement gap for Native American youth. It also helps in creating tomorrow’s leaders in natural resource protection and restoration. An electronic application form is available HERE. May 31st is the application deadline.

Papalaxsimisha 2nd annual NASU powwow is on May 31st in the Madras High School gym. Grand Entry is at 4:30.

Tribal Member tickets for the June 1st Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

Boarding School Orientation will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on June 15th in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Registration links: REGISTRATION FOR 5K & 2-MILE RELAY REGISTRATION

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.