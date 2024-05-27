KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 28, 2024

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving pork ribs with coleslaw, baked beans and steamed broccoli from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet after school tomorrow.

Tribal Member tickets for the June 1st Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on June 15th in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Registration links: 5K & 2-MILE REGISTRATION – RELAY REGISTRATION