Warm Springs OSU Extension News – June 2024

Warm Springs OSU Extension is gearing up for gardening and the summer growing season.

The food hero for the month of June is Radishes. Radishes are root vegetables and come in many colors, shapes and sizes. They are available year-round and are a great source of vitamin c, potassium, and folate. Check out this Food Hero Monthly for more information about radishes and recipes to share with the whole family.

Also try this Recipe for a radish and cucumber salad.

Warm Springs OSU Extension has gardening information available for anyone interested – just stop by the Extension office in the old boys dorm or contact John Brunoe.

Be sure to tune in to KWSO every month to learn about different foods and recipes from the OSU Extension!