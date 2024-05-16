Warm Springs ECE Update

With the arrival of warmer temperatures – the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has been experiencing issues with their air conditioning capacity.

Rooms have been warming into the lower 80s by afternoon. Families have been notified when temperatures warm. If classroom temperatures get to 86 degrees, children need to be sent home, per state child care facility rules.

A contractor will assess the situation before the end of the week and the Branch of Public Utilities will be onsite over the weekend to do some work, with the goal of restoring proper cooling ability to the ECE Center.

In other ECE news – a contractor will begin work on a roof replacement today. They will start on the south end of the facility at the Kitchen and complete each pod before moving down toward the Head Start Classrooms on the longhouse end of the building. The work is planned to be completed by July.

Families with any questions can contact ECE at 541-553-3241.