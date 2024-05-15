KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 16, 2024

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) is hosting a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) Advisory Committee meeting in Warm Springs this morning from 11am-noon at the Tribal Administration Building. There is also a virtual option to participate. Meeting packets with Zoom links can be accessed at https://www.coic.org/transportation/stif/.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Meat Processing: From Hoof to Freezer Lunch and Learn today from noon-1 in the Education Building Conference Room. Lunch is free and there will be a discussion about meat processing for both the buyer and the seller. OSU Extension Livestock Agent, Scott Duggan, will discuss regulations for processing meat, selling meat by the ¼ or ½, food markets for selling meat, marketing strategies and more.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs K8 Soccer teams have games at Crook County today starting at 4.

Casey Eye Institute Annual Spring Eye Clinics are this weekend in Warm Springs. They provide comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday from 10-2 and Sunday from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s Spring Yard Sale is tomorrow from 8:30-3 on the Community Center front lawn. There will be breakfast and lunch food sales. Call Carol to reserve a table or get more info at 541-553-3243.

Papalaxsimisha 2nd annual NASU powwow is on May 31st in the Madras High School gym. Grand Entry is at 4:30.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Up’s will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.