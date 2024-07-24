KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 25, 2024

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, is on display at the Museum at Warm Springs until September 7th.

Quilts Coffee House in Simnasho is having a Tattoo Party and Concert featuring Annie Humphrey & David Huckfelt today. The tattoo party is at noon and concert at 7pm. Admission is $5 per person and vendors are welcome.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is happening in Madras through Saturday. The carnival rides open at 3 today, and at noon Friday & Saturday. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and 5 and under are free. There’s live music each evening. The fair closes at 11 every night.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Commodities of Warm Springs and Fences for Fido are having a free dog bed giveaway this Friday across from Warm Springs Market. It will start at 5pm until 7.

There will be a Huckleberry Feast Powwow, Saturday evening, July 27th at Hehe Longhouse, Starting at 7 p.m.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to Septic at septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

The 2024 Back to School BBQ is August 29th 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. In addition to the BBQ and families connecting with teachers – there is the annual Resource Fair that offers programs, departments, & organizations the opportunity for community engagement.