The 2024 Warm Springs Back to School BBQ will be held on Thursday August 29th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

There will be food, opportunity to connect students and families with teachers and school staff, music, and the annual Resource Fair.

For programs & organizations interested in participating in the Resource Fair for community engagement, you can sign up online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P2JHM2R

Here is the event Flyer