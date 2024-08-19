KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 20, 2024

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning is the Secretary-Treasurer Update; September Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review of Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon will be Enrollments; I H S Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets tomorrow at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will have a Head Start Physical Round-up this Thursday, August 22nd for 3- and 4-year-olds. Call the clinic to schedule.

The 2024 Back to School BBQ and Resource Fair is on Thursday, August 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Class lists for K-5 and guide room lists for middle schoolers will be available at the Back to School BBQ. Middle School students interested in participating in Football, Volleyball, or Cross Country can sign up at the event. Students can also get fitted for helmets at that time if they are planning to play football.

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year during Labor Day Weekend. There is no cost for services. The Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic will be August 31st and September 1st at the Agency Fire Station. Services include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.

Registration is open for the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo. It will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Registration will close at 4pm on September 21st or once an event is full. Visit https://www.jeffco.net/fairgrounds/page/cowdeo-1for details.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.

West Hills Drive is under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. All are welcome to join for 2 days of inspiring knowledge keepers, tasty foods and community building. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free. REGISTER HERE.