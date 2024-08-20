Warm Springs K-8 classroom addition ribbon-cutting ceremony

Jefferson County School District 509-J will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand-new six-classroom addition at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy next week. On Thursday, August 29, it will take place just before the Back to School BBQ at 3:30. The BBQ and Resource Fair starts at 4:00.

The ceremony will take place near the football field and afterwards, community members will have the opportunity to tour the new classrooms.

The addition was funded through the November 2021 Bond Measure. The new space at the Warm Springs K-8 is finished and ready to welcome students for the upcoming school year.