KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 4, 2024

It’s Warm Springs ECE Picture Day today. You can call 541-553-3241 for details.

The Warm Springs K8’s first monthly assemblies of the school year are today. Each month they celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. Families are welcome to attend to help celebrate their student. Be sure to sign in at the front office. The 3rd – 5th Grade Assembly is from 8:15-8:45 am, Kindergarten – 2nd Grade Assembly 9:00-9:30 am and 6th – 8th Grade Assembly 10-10:30 am.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

For senior lunch today, chicken enchilada soup is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is still taking signups for the Fall Fruit Loop Tour tomorrow. It’s a full-day free trip and will include a presentation on tree fruit and several orchards stops along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Attendees should bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available. Contact Rosanna at 541-553-3238 and let her know if you’ll be riding on the van or driving your own vehicle.

A memorial for Everett Miller will take place tomorrow. There will be a stone setting at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am, with the memorial services and dinner to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Memorials for Aaron Mitchell and Dennis Smith, Sr. are tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Services will start at 9am. A giveaway and meal will follow.

District meetings to present the 2025 proposed budget are next week. They will be held Monday, October 7th at the Agency Longhouse, Tuesday, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, and Wednesday, October 9th at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinners are at 6pm and meetings follow at 7.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking youth on a field trip to Madras Bowl & Pizza on Friday, October 11th. Youth will need to bring $7 for bowling, a sack lunch, good walking shoes, a warm jacket and optional spending money. They’ll need to check in at the office by 10am. Space is limited – contact the Rec office at the Community Center for more info.

The annual Great Pumpkin Party is on Monday, October 14th in the social hall. Pumpkin carving is from 5-7pm, and then judging. Categories are Best Classic Frankenstein, Spookiest Bride of Frankenstein, Scariest Son of Frankenstein, Ghoulish Daughter of Frankenstein & Best Silly Frankenweenie. Bring the family, a pumpkin, carving tools and any props you want to use. There will be food for sale in the concessions.

There will be an all-day Horse Castration clinic on Saturday October 19th at the Branch of Natural Resources rodeo grounds in Warm Springs. This clinic is in cooperation with Oregon State University Veterinary School and castrations will be performed by 4th year veterinary students with oversight by the OSU Professors in Veterinary Medicine. The clinic is free to Warm Springs tribal members, although space is limited and spots will fill quickly. Contact Suzi Miller in the Range Department at 541-553-2007 to book your spot or for more information. Walk-ins WILL NOT be accepted due to the time constraints for each procedure.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting on Thursday, October 24th at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information on the school district’s WEBSITE.