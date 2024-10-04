KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 4, 2024

Free COVID-19 tests available for Oregonians

People in Oregon can now order additional free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Each U.S. household can receive four free individual at-home COVID-19 tests, delivered for free via U.S. Postal Service.

The at-home tests target a part of the virus that does not change as new variants emerge. So, any unexpired at-home COVID-19 tests can detect currently circulating COVID-19 variants.

To order the tests, go to www.COVIDTests.gov or call 800-232-0233.

End-of-the-season VeggieRx gathering

An End of the Season VeggieRx celebration is being held on the last VeggieRx delivery day, Thursday, October 10th at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center in the conference room around 11:45am.

There will be snacks, time to provide feedback, discuss the program for next year, and time to fill out post- surveys if you are a participant. If you know someone that might like to participate, you should invite them too.

KWSO’s Marge Kalama retiring

We are marking the end of an era here at KWSO today. Longtime KWSO personality Marge Kalama is ending her radio career and keeping a promise she made to herself a long time ago – to fully enjoy retirement after a great run! We wish you all the best Marge, and we have no doubt you will have a blast in retirement too.

Press the play button to hear some parting comments from Marge: