KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 8, 2024

WS Reservation fall burning

Warm Springs Fire Management begins fall pile and prescribed burning on the reservation this week. See the map of prescribed fall burns HERE.

Salmon swim freely in the Klamath River

HORNBROOK, Calif. (AP) — For the first time in more than a century, salmon are swimming freely along the Klamath River and its tributaries near the California-Oregon line. That development comes just days after the largest dam removal project in U.S. history was completed. Researchers determined that Chinook salmon began migrating Oct. 3 into previously inaccessible habitat. Dams were demolished as part of a national movement to let rivers return to their natural flow and to restore ecosystems for fish and other wildlife. The dam removal project was completed Oct. 2, marking a major victory for local tribes that fought for decades to free hundreds of miles of the Klamath.

BIA invests nearly $10 million to rehabilitate Columbia River Treaty Fishing Access Sites

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investing nearly $10 million in tribal treaty fishing sites along the Columbia River. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland traveled to the Columbia River last week to announce the funding, Indianz.com reported. He said the money will ensure the Nez Perce Tribe, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation and the Yakama Nation can continue to exercise their treaty rights. “These fishing sites are critical to supporting traditional fishing and ways of life here along the Columbia River,” Newland said in an October 1 news release.

MHS & WSK8 sports

Madras High School soccer teams had games vs. Estacada on Monday. The girls’ varsity team lost at home, 0-1. The boys’ varsity match ended with a 2-2 draw at Estacada giving them an overall 5-2-2 record.

Madras White Buff volleyball teams have home games today. JV plays Gladstone at 4:30, JV-2 will play Sisters at 4:30 and varsity takes on Gladstone at 6.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles football plays at Sisters today at 5:00.

Grant to support continued work of collaborative curation by WSU, partners, Native Nations

$334,000 to Washington State University, institutional partners, and nine Native nations to extend their work advancing collaborative curation between Native communities and non-Native repositories, the Columbia Basin Herald reported.

The funding is part of the “Digitizing Hidden Collections: Amplifying Unheard Voices” grant program for digitizing rare and unique content stewarded by collecting organizations in the United States and Canada. The project team is now digitizing the collections identified by tribal partners at multiple repositories and returning the content to them via the Plateau Peoples’ Web Portal and the forthcoming Native Northwest Portal.

Other participants in the project include the American Philosophical Society; National Museum of the American Indian; University of Washington; the Coeur d’Alene Tribe (Idaho), Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (Washington), Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (Montana), Spokane Tribe of Indians (Washington), Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (Oregon), Nimíipuu (Nez Perce) Tribe (Idaho), Quinault Indian Nation (Washington), Snoqualmie Indian Tribe (Washington), and Yakama Nation (Washington).