KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 9, 2024

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. CLAM CHOWDER is on today’s menu.

Culture & Heritage has craft nights on Wednesday from 3-7pm in room C5 at the Early Childhood Education Center.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: Cross Country teams are hosting the White Buffalo Race at Juniper Hills beginning at 3. Boys’ soccer teams host Gladstone with JV & JV-2 playing at 4, followed by varsity at 6. Girls’ soccer travels to Gladstone and the volleyball teams have games in The Dalles.

Warm Springs K8 Cross Country has a meet at Sisters Middle School today at 4pm.

Today is the last day to submit art for the Museum at Warm Springs’ 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The judging deadline has passed, so this is for display purposes only. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

An End of the Season VeggieRx celebration is being held on the last VeggieRx delivery day tomorrow at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center in the conference room around 11:45. There will be snacks, time to provide feedback, discuss the next year, and time to fill out post surveys if you are a participant. If you know someone that would like to participate, please invite them too.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8am to 5pm this Friday – a no school day. It will be closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day the following Monday, October 14th.

A special Meet and Greet event with the director of Rez Ball, Sydney Freeland and Reservation Dogs writer & director Tazbah Rose Chavez will be held this Friday 11:30-1:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. There will be snacks and a chance to win special raffle prizes. This is a free event and open to the public. Later that day, Bend Film Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5. There will be a screening at 2:15 of episodes 1 & 2 of Echo and at 5pm the movie Rez Ball. Following both screenings with be a Q&A with the director Sydney Freeland.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration this Saturday, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.

All family and friends are invited to a memorial for Stacey Leonard on Saturday at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. A giveaway and meal will follow services. A headstone unveiling will be set for a later date.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is having a free Tribal Day this coming Sunday. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The 2025 District Budget Meetings have been rescheduled to next week. Monday, October 14th – Simnasho District, Tuesday, October 15th – Seekseequa District and Wednesday, October 16th – Agency District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

Warm Springs Recreation is having an art contest with the theme “What I Love About Warm Springs, The Rez, Our Home.” There are all age categories from toddler to elders. Turn in art by October 16th at the Community Center office for a chance to win prizes.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a trip to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring on Monday, October 21st. The bus will leave at 9:30 and return at 4:45. The cost is $12 which includes the corn maze, hay ride, hay maze and a pumpkin. Youth need to bring a sack lunch. Space is limited and parents need to stop by the Community Center office to pay and fill out a permission slip.

The next meeting of the KWSO Community Advisory Board is scheduled for Friday November 1st 2-3:30pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The annual meeting is open to the public with invitations sent to representatives from Tribal programs, Indian Health Service, BIA, Community Organizations and Tribal Enterprises.