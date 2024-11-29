KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 30, 2024

A Youth Bowling Tourney for ages 4-18 is being held at Lava Lanes in Bend this morning. Scholarships are being given to the first 60 youth who sign up. Otherwise, the cost is $15 per bowler. It’s fun tourney and no experience is necessary. Every bowler will get a t-shirt and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bike, hover board and many other prizes. Youth should arrive before 9:30 Saturday morning to sign.

Madras Saturday Market’s Annual Holiday Market is happening today 10am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be homemade crafts, food, and music. Local Author Rick Steber will have a book signing there from noon until 4.

There’s a Christmas Bazaar with handmade quilts & gifts from local vendors at Sew Dee-Liteful Quilt Shop in Madras today from 10am-6pm.

A public scoping meeting is being held to learn about and provide feedback on the proposed Salmon Fly Solar and Battery Energy Storage System project. BrightNight, in collaboration with Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises, is proposing to develop the approximately 250-megawatt project on CTWS land. Things to be discussed include the proposed project location, types of facilities to be constructed, timing and methods of construction, concerns about the project and its effects on resources, project benefits to CTWS, and the overall project schedule. The BrightNight team, along with staff from Power & Water and the Branch of Natural Resource will be in attendance to answer any questions. The scoping meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at the Greeley Heights Community building from 12-4pm. Light food and beverages will be provided.

The December to Remember Round Dance is December 6-7 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Doors open at 5:30 both days.

MAC Recreation District Youth Basketball registration is open. Practices will be held at local 509J gyms on weekday evenings starting January 7th (specific dates and times will be announced after registration closes) and games will be Saturdays starting January 18th. Registration will close at noon on December 13th, or when the league is full, whichever comes first. There are 4 divisions for youth ages 4-13. Register online at macrecdistrict.com. Scholarships are available.

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9am on December 14th at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site that morning.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow on Monday, December 16th in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym on December 19th and 20th from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.