KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 1, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The next Native Aspirations meeting tomorrow from noon to 1:30 at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

There will be another Know Your Pancreas Community Education Event & Conversation with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University tomorrow from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. There will also be a no-cost, locally prepared dinner, door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 on Tuesday, December 3rd. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm on Saturday, December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

Community members are welcome to take the wood located across from the Family Resource Center now until December 8th.

There’s a job fair featuring Warm Springs and other local enterprises, departments and programs. It’s on December 10th from 10am to 3pm in the old elementary cafeteria. Find about career opportunities with Indian Head Casino, Fire Management, Natural Resources, Indian Health Services, TERO, DHS Caregivers, CTWS, Housing, St. Charles Health System and Warm Springs PD. Those who attend can enter a raffle for prizes such as tables, blue tooth speakers, laptop backpacks and more.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.