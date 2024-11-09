KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 10, 2024

Warm Springs Veterans Day events tomorrow will begin with a parade starting at 10:45 at the Emergency Management office, down to the Commissary building, around the fire station and to the memorial stone in front of the courthouse. They’ll end at the old school cafeteria. Veterans and families are invited to join in a luncheon at noon. Gift bags will be given to all Veterans who attend.

The VFW Post 12141 Annual Veterans Day Celebration in Madras tomorrow will start at 10:30am at the Jefferson County Community Center. Doors open at 10am, the program at 10:30 and refreshments will be served. A Veterans Day Parade around Sahalee Park will begin at 2pm. No candy will be distributed along the parade route for the safety of all participants and spectators.

Geo Visions is hosting community meetings regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. They will be held on Tuesday, November 12th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, November 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

The Community Belonging Survey 2.0 coming up in 2025 will be used to inform future public health programs and policies. In Warm Springs, people are invited to learn about the project and share knowledge to help guide outreach efforts. Anyone interested in participating in the that process can attend a meeting on Monday, November 18th from 3:30-5. Participants will receive a gift for their time. To attend, RSVP by email to greenkai@ohsu.edu.

Tribal Council has scheduled a General Council Meeting regarding the Proposed 2025 Budget for Wednesday, November 20th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6pm and the meeting to follow at 7.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.