KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 11, 2024

Today is Veterans Day. The Tribal Organization, state & federal offices are closed. There is no school.

Warm Springs Sanitation will pick up today’s garbage routes tomorrow along with Tuesdays routes.

The VFW Post 12141 Annual Veterans Day Celebration in Madras will start at 10:30am at the Jefferson County Community Center. Doors open at 10am, the program at 10:30 and refreshments will be served. A Veterans Day Parade around Sahalee Park will begin at 2pm. No candy will be distributed along the parade route for the safety of all participants and spectators.

Warm Springs Veterans Day events will begin with a parade starting at 10:45 at the Emergency Management office, down to the Commissary building, around the fire station and to the memorial stone in front of the courthouse. They’ll end at the old school cafeteria. Veterans and families are invited to join in a luncheon at noon. Gift bags will be given to all Veterans who attend.

Geo Visions is hosting community meetings regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. They will be held on Tuesday, November 12th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, November 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

The Community Belonging Survey 2.0 coming up in 2025 will be used to inform future public health programs and policies. In Warm Springs, people are invited to learn about the project and share knowledge to help guide outreach efforts. Anyone interested in participating in the that process can attend a meeting on Monday, November 18th from 3:30-5. Participants will receive a gift for their time. To attend, RSVP by email to greenkai@ohsu.edu.

Best Care in Madras will have an event for people to get tips and information on talking with kids about alcohol and other drugs. It’s on Tuesday, November 19th at 5:15 at the Performing Arts Center. Dinner will be provided. Register by calling 541-475-6575.

Registration is open for the 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar. The Bazaar is on Saturday, December 14th at the Warm Springs Community Center. To register call 541-553-3243 or stop by the Recreation Office at the Community Center.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.