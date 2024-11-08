KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 9, 2024

Central Oregon Disability Support Network and Jefferson County Library District are inviting all families to an event – Reading with Rylee today 9th from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Library in Madras. They’ll have story time and crafts.

Warm Springs Veterans Day events on Monday will begin with a parade starting at 10:45 at the Emergency Management office, down to the Commissary building, around the fire station and to the memorial stone in front of the courthouse. They’ll end at the old school cafeteria. Veterans and families are invited to join in a luncheon at noon. Gift bags will be given to all Veterans who attend.

Also Monday, the VFW Post 12141 Annual Veterans Day Celebration in Madras will start at 10:30am at the Jefferson County Community Center. Doors open at 10am, the program at 10:30 and refreshments will be served. A Veterans Day Parade around Sahalee Park will begin at 2pm. No candy will be distributed along the parade route for the safety of all participants and spectators.

“Know Your Pancreas” Community Education Event & Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held November 18th from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse & December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. At each event, there will be no-cost, locally prepared dinner, a door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

Culver’s 2nd Annual Christmas Celebration is on Friday, December 6th. The parade starts at 5:30 and a tree-lighting & festivities will be held in the park after. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies. There’s a chili cookoff contest, a chance to visit with Santa and a Christmas tree sale by the Culver Bulldog Wrestling team. For info about the parade or chili cookoff call Kristi at 541-390-3029.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm on Saturday, December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.