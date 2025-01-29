KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 30, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Steven Brian Moses Smith – Today (1/30) is the dressing at 10am at Bel-Air Funeral Home. At the Warm Springs Baptist Church there is a dinner at 5:30 and evening services beginning at 7. On Friday (1/31) morning services start at 9am with burial to follow at the Kalama Cemetery. There will be a light lunch and giveaway after.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs K8 Wrestling has a meet at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond today.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Anyone signed up for the Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Tribal Ski and Snowboard Day Friday that plans on riding the bus – please be at the community center by 7am for a 7:15 departure. For folks driving up – meet at Mt Hood Meadows at 8:30 in the Free Ride room on the second floor to the right.

There is no school tomorrow for 509-J students. It’s the end of the second quarter and a grading day for teachers. There is also no school on Monday, February 3rd.

Warm Springs ECE Programs will all be open tomorrow. On Monday, Feb 3rd, Head Start will be closed by Day Care Classrooms in F Pod and the G Pod Preschool Care classrooms will be open 7:30am – 5:30pm.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed today. It will be open 8-5 tomorrow with a meal provided at 11am.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for our live broadcast of the Madras varsity boys basketball game vs. Crook County. Tip-off is at 7.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible to receive diapers and other supplies once a month. The Mountain Star resource bus will be at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office with items for pick-up tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

This Saturday, the Lincoln’s Powwow Committee is having memorial releases and opening of the longhouse floor in preparation for the 2025 powwow. There will also be a name giving ceremony. Washut will start at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Tribal Council Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a time to come in to do a short interview for our Tribal Council Candidate programming. Just call 541-553-1968 or stop by the Media Center.

Jefferson County Library is offering free, beginner-level Computer Classes on Saturdays from 10-11 am starting February 1st. Each session focuses on a different topic, such as setting up an email, building a resume, or staying safe online. No registration is needed—just drop by. Devices are provided at the library, and you can enjoy coffee and pastries while you learn. For more information, visit JCLD.org.