KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 31, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Steven Brian Moses Smith – Services will begin at 9am at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Burial wll be at the Kalama Cemetery. A light lunch and giveaway will follow.

There is no school today for Jefferson County 509-J Schools. There is also no school on Monday.

All Warm Springs ECE Programs are open today. On Monday, Feb 3rd, Head Start will be closed by Day Care Classrooms in F Pod and the G Pod Preschool Care classrooms will be open 7:30am – 5:30pm.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is CLOSED TODAY.

The Mountain Star Resource Bus is parked at the Warm Springs Community Action Team today from 10am – 3pm to distribute diapers and other supplies. Families who register with Mountain Star can pick up items each week.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Fish dumplings is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Madras High School boys’ basketball teams host Crook County today. JV2 plays at 4:00, JV at 5:30 & Varsity at 7pm. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the varsity game.

This Saturday, the Lincoln’s Powwow Committee is having memorial releases and opening of the longhouse floor in preparation for the 2025 powwow. There will also be a name giving ceremony. Washut will start at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Jefferson County Library is offering free, beginner-level Computer Classes on Saturdays from 10-11 am starting tomorrow. Each session focuses on a different topic, such as setting up an email, building a resume, or staying safe online. No registration is needed—just drop by. Devices are provided at the library, and you can enjoy coffee and pastries while you learn. For more information, visit JCLD.org.

Indian Head Casino will have blackjack classes available for anyone interested in becoming a table games dealer. Classes begin on February 5th from 8am to noon or 1-5pm. You may contact Indian Head Casino’s Human Resources office for more details – 541-460-7714 or careers@indianheadgaming.com.

The annual Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center is on Friday, February 7th from 9am to 3pm in the social hall. Table space is limited – contact the Recreation Department to reserve.