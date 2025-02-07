KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 8, 2025

There is a Celebration of Life for LoRenzo Leroy Smith today starting at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. Burial will follow services at the Agency Cemetery and they’ll return to the longhouse for a meal.

Lincoln’s Powwow is going on this weekend in Simnasho. Grand entry today is at 1:00 and Sunday at 1:30. KWSO hopes to broadcast live from Lincolns starting at 1.

Tribal Council is seeking Tribal Members to serve on the Election Board and Counting Board. Letters of Interest and resumes need to be turned in to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer / CEO no later than this Monday (Feb 10, 2025).

Warm Springs Public Utilities can do snow removal free of charge for private driveways in the Agency, Seekseequa, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats and Wolfe Point areas. For more information contact their office at 541-553-3246.

Do you know youth ages 13 to 16 who are struggling on their own keeping up with 509j On-Line School? PIRS by SriPonya can offer support who are feeling isolated, disconnected or feel like they may be falling behind with 509j On-Line. They meet Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 4pm and Thursday, 9am to 1pm. Currently they are meeting at the Warm Springs Media Center, but will be moving to 29 “D” Street in Madras. Youth and mentors work on 509j on-line together plus do arts, crafts, storytelling and adventures like hiking and sightseeing. They have two open spots for youth who could use the extra support with school and connecting with other youth. For more information, email jennifer@sriponya.com.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Tribal Council Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a time to come in to do a short interview for our Tribal Council Candidate programming. Just call 541-553-1968 or stop by the Media Center.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is now accepting tax appointments. Call 541-553-3148 to set one up.

Warm Springs K-8 students age 6 through 8th grade are invited to attend Good News Club Wednesday afternoons. A van picks up students at the K8 at 2pm to take them to the Warm Springs Baptist Church and returns them to before the end of the school day. Permission slips are located at the K8 office and Warm Springs Market, to be completed and turned into to your child’s teacher. If you have any questions, you may contact Urbana at 541-419-4821.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open now through March 3rd. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the www.wsnll.org. They are also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.