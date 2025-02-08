KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 9, 2025

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

It’s the final day of the Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand entry time is 1:30.

Tribal Council is seeking Tribal Members to serve on the Election Board and Counting Board. Letters of Interest and resumes need to be turned in to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer / CEO by tomorrow Monday (Feb 10, 2025).

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is a Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting tomorrow at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Indian Head Casino is seeking food vendors for their May 10th Los Lonely Boys Concert. You can find their vendor application at the KWSO website in the News and Information tab. Choose Events and Opportunities from the drop-down menu.

The Vital Stats department reports that Warm Springs Senior Citizen Pension Checks will be late this month.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization Program provides free retrofit repair services to homes, which can include adding insulation, sealing leaky ducts and repairing heating systems for income-qualified clients. Weatherization staff conduct an on-site energy audit – a four-hour activity for evaluating and documenting the existing condition of your home. This information is then used to determine which measures will save you the most money on your utility bill. For more information, contact Dot Thurby at (541) 647-9001 or by email at dorotheat@neighborimpact.org.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance’s VeggieRx program is back for its third year! VeggieRx is a free freshly picked produce program where enrolled participants can get 15 weeks of freshly grown and harvested produce by Around the Bend Farms. VeggieRx is a food access program created for people who are experiencing food insecurity, are 18 years or older, and have some type of diet-modifiable disease(s). If you or someone you know may qualify, please talk to your provider and have them send Kelly@hdffa.org a referral to get into the program. Enrollment will begin in April and VeggieRx will begin in June.