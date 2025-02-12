KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 13, 2025

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. Tomorrow it’s Senior Breakfast.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Warm Springs K8 Girls Basketball teams host JCMS today at 3:30.

The Madras White Buffalo Girls JV and Varsity Basketball teams host The Dalles today at 5:30 and 7. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the varsity game.

PIRS by SriPonya puts on a Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles. Camps are for youth in grades 5-8 and are every Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs CPS is offering electric bill assistance for up to 300 households, first come – first serve. This is for Warm Springs residents only. Bring a recent electric bill to the old school gym on Friday, February 28th between 1-4pm. Payment amount will be at the discretion of CPS.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is seeking to hire a Warm Springs Tribal Food Access Coordinator – a part-time, seasonal position from April through November. Candidates must be able to work at all Thursday markets during the summer from 9am to 2pm. APPLY HERE

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization Program provides free retrofit repair services to homes, which can include adding insulation, sealing leaky ducts and repairing heating systems for income-qualified clients. Weatherization staff conduct an on-site energy audit – a four-hour activity for evaluating and documenting the existing condition of your home. This information is then used to determine which measures will save you the most money on your utility bill. For more information, contact Dot Thurby at (541) 647-9001 or by email at dorotheat@neighborimpact.org.

The next Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic, brought to you by First Nations Vet, is scheduled for April 26th & 27th with another to follow on May 17th & 18th. The services offered include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication for dogs and cats. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Registration is required at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation. There is no cost for services and spots fill up fast, so interested pet owners in Warm Springs are encouraged to register early.