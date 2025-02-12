KWSO News for Wed., Feb. 12, 2025

The Museum at Warm Springs has its 2024 Annual Report available on its website. The 18-page report contains information on last year’s highlights and exhibitions, traditional master arts workshops, grants, donations to the collection and archives and more.

Two local nonprofits, Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon and Heart of Oregon Corps, have announced a landmark moment in their partnership: the partition and sale of a portion of Opportunity Foundation’s property to Heart of Oregon for the establishment of Heart of Oregon’s first permanent campus. The property sale will finalize this month at the Redmond site. The site was once Opportunity Foundation’s Jim Couch Wood Mill, which provided employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Today, Opportunity Foundation focuses on supporting individuals with disabilities to build upon their quality of life by meeting their individual goals and building skills related to independent living, the workforce, and integration within the community. The agency owns and operates eight 24-hour residential homes, two supported-living homes, two Possibilities Thrift Stores, both in Redmond and Madras, and a coffee kiosk providing on-the-job skills training. Additionally, they’re partnered with 25+ employers within Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties. Since 2016, Heart of Oregon has been leasing various Opportunity Foundation properties. With the upcoming sale finalized, Heart of Oregon will begin to centralize its operations, creating a dedicated campus, connected to rural satellite locations, where young people can build hands-on skills in fields such as conservation, construction, and childcare.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will be providing electric bill assistance for up to 300 households. Warm Springs residents will need to bring a recent electric bill with them on Friday, February 28th from 1-4pm at the old school gym. This assistance is first come first served and discretion on payment amount will be made by CPS.