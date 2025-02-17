KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 18, 2025

Tribal Council Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a time to come in to do a short interview for our Tribal Council Candidate programming. Just call 541-553-1968 or stop by the Media Center.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, in the morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; March Agenda/Travel Delegations; and Draft Resolutions. In the afternoon – Enrollments; I H S update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving baked chicken with wild rice & Spanish corn from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Today in Madras High School sports – there’s boys basketball vs. Molalla. JV2 will play at 4, JV at 5 and Varsity at 7pm. You can hear the varsity game live on KWSO.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union meets tomorrow after school in Mr. Kollen’s classroom 17. All students are welcome for a meal, crafting and a good time. The NASU mentor is Jillisa Suppah.

A baby moccasin-making class will be offered on Friday, February 21st 9:30-4:00 in the Family Resource Center conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant is on Saturday, March 1st from 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running can pick up an application at the Tribal Council office. The deadline for applicants is Thursday, February 27th at 5pm. For more information contact Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith at the Council office.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.