KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 20, 2025

Warm Springs Community Action Team is now accepting tax appointments. Call 541-553-3148 to set one up.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The monthly Wellness of Warm Springs lunch and education forum is today at noon at the old school cafeteria. The topic is honoring the gift of heart health and homemade hearty chicken soup is on the menu.

A baby moccasin-making class will be offered tomorrow 9:30-4:00 in the Family Resource Center conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is on Wednesday, February 26th from 5-6:30 at the Community Center. The event will include the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show, family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffle prizes and info booths.

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant is on Saturday, March 1st from 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running can pick up an application at the Tribal Council office. The deadline for applicants is Thursday, February 27th at 5pm. For more information contact Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith at the Council office.

Thursday, March 6th there will be a Sisi Timber Sale Tribal Public Scoping Meeting and light meal from noon until 2:00 at the Agency Longhouse. Later that day will be a Joint Committee Community Update from 5:30-8:30 which will include dinner, a presentation on solar development, committee updates, information on the Mutton Mountains Project and tribal input on the Sisi Timber Sale.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting applications for spring extra-curricular activity allowances through March 10th. This is for eligible Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County students. A JOM Application and JOM Survey must be filled out once a year. The JOM Request for Financial Assistance and supporting documents must be submitted with each request. They can be submitted by email to JOM@wstribes.org or in person to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for May 24-25 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text-in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.