KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 19, 2025

Free legal aid service clinics offered monthly in Warm Springs

Legal Aid Services of Oregon is in Warm Springs once a month offering free legal assistance including drafting a will, estate planning and more:

Sobering butterfly study from pacific northwest researchers, but there is hope

A new study charting butterfly populations in the United States since the year 2,000 shows they are disappearing at alarming rates. The study’s senior author is in Washington. Click to hear the story from KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp:

Madras High School sports

In Madras High School sports today, girls’ golf will compete at Crooked River Ranch. Boys golf heads to Meadow Lakes in Prineville.

In non-league baseball at MHS yesterday, Madras hosted Sweet Home. Sweet Home won that one 11-5. The boys are back in action tomorrow when they make the short trip over to Culver with game time set for 430pm.

White Buff softball is idle until the Monday and Tuesday of Spring Break when they host the Lady Buff Classic.

Warm Springs Fisheries: No Smelt Yet!

Warm Springs Fisheries Department says that as of yesterday, no smelt had been detected in the Cowlitz River. Fisheries staff reported that three sea lions were seen at Gerhart Gardens Park on Monday which is a good sign. And, at Willow Grove Park they heard what sounded like a hundred or more sea lions. They were on one of the Cowlitz River delta islands just downstream from the mouth. Several bald eagles were seen at the park too. The Cowlitz tribal fisheries staff believes that the river needs to warm up a couple of degrees before smelt will enter the river. Warm Springs Fisheries checked the Sandy River this past Saturday, March 15th but did not find any smelt.

Amanda Squiemphen-Yazzie makes history with Multnomah Education Service District

On February 18th, Amanda Squiemphen-Yazzie became the first Native American to ever serve on the Multnomah Education Service District (MESD) Board of Directors. Her father, Edison Yazzie, administered her Oath of Office.

Squiemphen-Yazzie is Wasco, Navajo, Yakima, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and was raised on her family’s cattle ranch here on the reservation. She holds a Master’s degree in Social Work with a concentration in Practice and Leadership with Communities and Organizations from Portland State University and has a robust background in community organizing, public policy, and Indigenous advocacy.

MESD has a long history of serving the educational needs of the Portland community, with roots dating back to the 19th century. They are an educational cooperative that provides a wide variety of programs and services on a regional basis to school districts in Multnomah County and beyond.

Pacificorp Solar Project planning for a public scoping meeting for Warm Springs

A public scoping meeting is in the works for a Pacificorp Solar Project. Information about the project will be offered and feedback will be taken. Jeffrey Wagner is the renewable development manager for Pacificorp:

There are several solar projects being proposed by several companies through Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprise as opportunities for revenue. Each project is different, and none are competing with another. Once the date for the scoping meeting is set, we will make that announcement.