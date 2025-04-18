KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 18, 2025

It’s Career Day at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Health & Human Services welcomes families to its Easter Egg Hunt tomorrow (4/19) for youth ages 0-15. They’ll have an egg hunt, barbecue, bouncy house, games and prizes. It will start at 11am with activities at the campus pavilion and the Behavioral Health Center grassy area.

It’s the “Bash in Simnash” rodeo, sponsored by Outlaw & Suppah Ranch, tomorrow (4/19) at noon at the Simnasho Rodeo Grounds. There will be a wild horse race, team roping, mixed broncs, breakaway, junior & senior cold race and 2-plus-1 wild horse race. And, there’s a kids’ Easter egg hunter after the events.

Warm Springs Fire Management is hosting a nighttime Easter egg hunt on Saturday (4/19) at 8pm at the Warm Springs K8 playground area. They’ll have hunts for 6 year and under and age 7 and over. They’ll have prizes and free hotdogs. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is inviting you to join them for their Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday (4/20) at the Warm Springs rodeo grounds. Gates will open at 12:30 and the egg hunt will get going with a bullhorn start at 1. The fields will be marked off so park accordingly.

Wellness of Warm Springs & Warm Springs Shaker Church members invite all friends and neighbors to join them for an old-fashioned community Easter Sunday service and dinner. There will be garment services at the Shaker Church Sunday (4/20) at 10am. There’s an Easter dinner at 1pm with an Easter egg hunt to follow at 2 – both at the old elementary school cafeteria.

All ECE (DayCare & Head Start) will be closed on Monday (4/21), due to electrical and boiler work.

Miss Warm Springs Waurica Miller will be participating in the 2025 Miss Indian World Pageant at the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque April 22-26. She has raffle tickets available for purchase. For more information you can contact Waurica 541-675-5348 or Teeney Miller 541-460-1845.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is having an open house on Wednesday, April 30th from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the homeownership Financial Education Series “Pathways Home” starting in May. Classes will be held Thursdays from 5:30-7:30pm May 1st through June 12th. To sign up contact email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer a free legal assistance clinic in Warm Springs on Monday, May 5th 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in Oregon State University – Cascades’ third annual golf-putting tournament on May 16. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. It is open to people of all ages. Proceeds from the event will support the OSU-Cascades Student Emergency Fund. The fund assists students experiencing unexpected financial hardship that interferes with their academic progress. Student recipients can use emergency scholarships to help with textbooks, transportation, rent and other essential needs, helping them stay on track to complete their degree. For more information you can visit ForOregonState.org.